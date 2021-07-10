Breaking down the top-rated Arizona Wildcats prospects in the 2021 MLB draft

Multiple Arizona Wildcats have been selected in the past 10 MLB drafts, and that streak is expected to continue this year even with the program in the midst of a transition period.
Chip Hale will have been on the job less than a week when the first Cats come off the board, likely on Day 2 Monday, which encompasses Rounds 2-10. At least six members of the 2021 team are expected to be picked by the time the draft is over.
That would triple last year’s total. But things have changed since 2020. Because of the pandemic, the ’20 draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five. Two UA players were chosen: catchers Austin Wells (first round, Yankees) and Matthew Dyer (fourth round, Mets).
MLB has settled on something in between for ’21: The draft will last 20 rounds, plus compensatory picks.
The draft also has been shifted to July to coincide with the MLB All-Star break. The move will make more players eligible after their second seasons in college, but that shouldn’t affect Arizona until 2022.
As far as this year goes, here’s a look at the Wildcats’ top-rated prospects according to Baseball America and MLB.com. (Note: BA ranks 500 players, MLB.com 250.)
OF Ryan Holgate
BA rank: 108
MLB.com rank: 105
2021 stats: .351/.421/.576, 11 HR, 20 2B, 56 RBIs
BA says: “Holgate’s game is centered around his power, which is at least plus and could be a tick better. ... Holgate will need to hit because he’s a below-average defender likely limited to left field. He lacks confidence in the field with below-average hands but has the makeup and work ethic to continue to improve. His fringe-average arm gets good carry but likely won’t be enough for regular work in right field. ... He could go as high as the second round but fits more comfortably in the third or fourth.”
MLB.com says: “He has tremendous raw pop that shows up all the time in batting practice, and he has shown the ability to get to it in games as well. While he might end up being a bit power over hit, he has the kind of plate discipline that should help him get to that power at the next level. ... Having reworked his body since high school, Holgate has become more athletic and has the agility to play an outfield corner, though he might be suited best for left field with a fringy arm. ... But it’s that power bat that teams will be buying in the top three rounds in a class that isn’t deep in terms of college hitters with pop.”
1B Branden Boissiere
BA rank: 144
MLB.com rank: 159
2021 stats: .369/.451/.506, 69 R, 5 HR, 63 RBIs
BA says: “This spring he started to tap into a bit more power. ... Up-the-middle approach and good zone control. ... While he increased his home run total in 2021, he doesn’t profile as a typical slugging first baseman and is more similar to former Wildcat Alfonso Rivas (drafted in fourth round by Oakland in 2018). Boissiere may go in a similar draft slot as his predecessor, especially to a club that appreciates his plate discipline and ability to pepper the gaps. ... Some scouts have Boissiere as a plus defender at first base, with good hands and feet.”
MLB.com says: “Boissiere has shown off an advanced approach at the plate for three years. He can drive the ball to all fields, work counts and draws walks while limiting his strikeouts. While he hasn’t put up huge power numbers, he’s shown more extra-base authority this spring and there’s average power in there. ... While Boissiere is limited to first base, he has very good actions there, with good hands and agility to be an above-average defender at the position. Some see a little Mark Grace in him, and a team that likes college performers could take Boissiere off the board at some point on Day 2.”
RHP Chase Silseth
BA rank: 145
MLB.com rank: 157
2021 stats: 8-1 W-L, 5.55 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 9.7 K/9, 2.68 BB/9
BA says: “Arizona’s Friday-night starter in his first year as a Wildcat, Silseth was somewhat inconsistent with a few bad outings — Oklahoma tagged him for 10 runs, Washington State for 12 — this spring, but scouts like his stuff. ... Silseth stands out for his outstanding poise and mound presence, traits that will elevate his draft stock and likely get him selected in the first five rounds. His lively fastball has been up to the 96- to 98-mph range this spring, delivered from a power arm with effort. ... He gets swings and misses from the breaking ball that also has plus potential. The command suffers when he gets tired, an indicator that he might have more success as a power arm out of the bullpen.”
MLB.com says: “Silseth ... has an intriguing mix of pitches that could give him the chance to start. ... While he hasn’t used his changeup a ton in games, there are those who think the offspeed pitch, with good sink and fade, is actually his best pitch. ... Silseth is only 6 feet tall, which automatically leads some to question his durability as a starter long term. He’s done a good job with his conditioning and stays around the strike zone, giving him a chance to stick in a rotation and putting him in the top-five-round landscape, with a team taking him knowing the stuff might tick up in shorter stints out of the pen.”
2B Kobe Kato
BA rank: 250
MLB.com rank: N/A
2021 stats: .350/.460/.469, 58 R, 16 2B, 34 RBIs, 43/34 BB/K, 6/7 SB
BA says: “Kato turned himself into a quality regular for the Wildcats during their successful 2021 season and postseason run. Kato’s value comes from his ability to get on base and a keen understanding of the game, the latter attribute due in part to being the son of a high school coach. What stands out is his exceptional walk-to-strikeout rate. ... He draws some plus grades for his hit tool – an undersized slash hitter with a good knowledge of the strike zone. Kato has lightning-quick hands with very good hand speed through contact. An average runner, Kato will steal the occasional base, and his speed plays up on the bases because of his instincts. Most observers grade his second base defense as below average, but he looked solid during Arizona’s postseason run. There’s a bit of a split camp on his long-term value, but enough teams like him that he’ll likely be drafted in the top 10 rounds.”
OF Donta’ Williams
BA rank: 324
MLB.com rank: N/A
2021 stats: .342/.481/.538, 81 R, 17 2B, 8 HR, 49 RBIs, 50/40 BB/K, 9/11 SB
BA says: “Williams ... has become an extremely polished hitter. He takes professional at-bats, with good feel to hit and an advanced understanding of the strike zone. His below-average power turned into some sneaky pop in 2021 ... but that’s not his game. ... Williams is a scout favorite, and with his high floor and solid fourth outfielder profile is viewed as a relatively safe pick. Despite being only an average runner, Williams is a plus defender thanks to good instincts and feel for jumps and reads. His average arm with good carry will also serve him well in the corners. Williams swings at strikes, spraying balls around the field, but he needs to improve his bunting and bat path. Consistently playing at a high speed, Williams raises the level of play of those around him.”
