Breaking down the top-rated Arizona Wildcats prospects in the 2021 MLB draft

2B Kobe Kato

BA says: “Kato turned himself into a quality regular for the Wildcats during their successful 2021 season and postseason run. Kato’s value comes from his ability to get on base and a keen understanding of the game, the latter attribute due in part to being the son of a high school coach. What stands out is his exceptional walk-to-strikeout rate. ... He draws some plus grades for his hit tool – an undersized slash hitter with a good knowledge of the strike zone. Kato has lightning-quick hands with very good hand speed through contact. An average runner, Kato will steal the occasional base, and his speed plays up on the bases because of his instincts. Most observers grade his second base defense as below average, but he looked solid during Arizona’s postseason run. There’s a bit of a split camp on his long-term value, but enough teams like him that he’ll likely be drafted in the top 10 rounds.”