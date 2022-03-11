Cal erases six-run deficit to beat No. 17 Arizona in first game of baseball series

Cal scored off three wild pitches and a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth to stun visiting Arizona 9-8 on Friday in the Wildcats' Pac-12 opener.

UA led 8-2 at one point and then 8-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Cal (7-6, 1-0) scored on two wild pitches to cut the lead to 8-7, and was later down to its final out when it scored on a passed ball to tie the game and then another wild pitch to win it.

Holden Christian (1-1) took the loss, allowing two walks, one hit, a hit batter and the three wild pitches in the ninth. Two of the four runs were unearned.

Starter TJ Nichols allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, but was still in line to earn the win.

The UA offense had 11 hits and drew 11 walks. Tanner O'Tremba, Tommy Splaine and Mac Bingham each had two RBIs, while Bingham had three hits. Splaine, Daniel Susac and Jack Grant each had two hits.

Splaine and Chase Davis each walked three times. Splaine, who reached base in all five at-bats and is hitting .571, had a two-run single in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 8-2. Cal cut the lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the inning.

Arizona fell to 10-4. The teams meet again at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.