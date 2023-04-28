Cam Walty gave Arizona exactly what it was looking for in his debut as the Wildcats' Friday-night starter.

Unfortunately, the UA lineup and bullpen couldn't return the favor.

Despite another stellar outing from Walty, Arizona lost 2-1 to Oregon State at Goss Stadium in Corvallis. The Wildcats led 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth before allowing the Beavers to plate a pair and walk off with the win.

The loss ended Arizona's six-game winning streak and dropped the Wildcats to 23-16, 9-13 in the Pac-12. They're in a situation where every league game is pivotal, and this one was an absolute crusher.

Walty did his part. The transfer from Nevada delivered seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. He hasn't allowed an earned run in 21⅔ consecutive innings.

The lone run for the normally potent UA offense came on Nik McClaughry's steal of home in the fifth inning. Arizona's one run tied for its second-lowest output of the season. Its three hits were a season low. The Wildcats had scored at least eight runs in each of their previous seven games.

Trevor Long pitched a perfect eighth inning to preserve the 1-0 advantage. The Wildcats then turned to Chris Barraza, who had earned his first save of the season Tuesday vs. New Mexico.

Barraza allowed a leadoff single and a walk, putting runners on first and second. Dawson Netz relieved Barraza. Brady Kasper put down a would-be sacrifice bunt, but Netz's throw to first was too late, loading the bases with no outs.

Mikey Kane then hit a grounder to third. Tony Bullard took a step toward the base but elected to fire home for the force at the plate. The out was recorded, but the bases were still loaded with one out.

Freshman Tyce Peterson then singled to left on an 0-2 pitch, driving in the tying and winning runs. They were the first RBIs of Peterson's career.