After taking two games of their Pac-12 opening series against Utah and winning three straight overall, the Arizona Wildcats are in jeopardy of getting swept by the No. 1 team in baseball.
Top-ranked UCLA (16-4, 4-1) broke a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a pair of runs against Arizona reliever Bryce Collins (0-2), as UA dropped Game 2 to the Bruins, 12-10, in Los Angeles.
Arizona's offense got out to another hot start with a run in the opening frame and six more in the third inning.
Right-hander Quinn Flanagan got the start for UA (13-9, 2-3) and allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3-plus innings. UCLA scored four in the second inning and tacked on four more in the fourth.
The Wildcats' six-run third came off the bats of Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana. Cannon hit a three-run home run, his team-leading fifth homer of the season, and Quintana hit a two-run homer to make it 7-4.
The Bruins' big fourth inning was almost enough to bury the Wildcats, until Quintana singled in a run and Jacob Blas reached base to score two runs off a Bruins error. Arizona led 10-9 after five innings.
Collins and Avery Weems in relief allowed five runs combined that ultimately doomed the Wildcats. UCLA scored on a wild pitch by Collins and a double to right center in the eighth.
Quintana finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Cannon was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk. Donta Williams was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Arizona and UCLA finish the three-game set at 1 p.m. Sunday.