Cameron Cannon ripped a ninth-inning double, driving in the go-ahead run, and the Arizona Wildcats beat Grand Canyon 14-13 Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Wildcats scored five runs in the eighth inning and one run in the ninth in a game that they led 8-1 — and also trailed 13-8.
On to the next one.#MLBTrainingGround | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/wHilPn51u2— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 10, 2019
Donta Williams drove in three runs for the Wildcats, and Nick Quintana finished with four of Arizona'a 15 hits. Ryan Holgate, hitting in the No. 9 hole, went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored three runs.
Avery Weems (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings, earning the win, on an otherwise abysmal day for the teams' pitchers. Arizona and Grand Canyon combined to walk 30 batters and surrender 27 runs,. Arizona's Jonathan Guardado walked six batters in the third inning while getting just one out. GCU's Dalton Chapman and Michael Perzan combined to walk four Wildcats during their ninth-inning rally.
The game took 4 hours 33 minutes to play.
The Wildcats (17-14) will return to conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Cal at Hi Corbett Field.