It isn’t every year you have to try to replace an All-American who also happens to be a first-round draft pick. That is exactly what Arizona had to do this season after losing Daniel Susac at catcher.

Arizona coach Chip Hale said heading into the season that sophomore Tommy Splaine and junior Cameron LaLiberte would both see playing time at catcher early in the year, and that has been the case so far. Each has started four games. They have combined for 15 hits in 34 at-bats with 10 RBIs.

Splaine, who was recruited as a catcher and pitcher, settled in at first base last season as a true freshman. He played in 49 games, including 47 starts. With the departure of Susac, and with Kiko Romero taking over at first base, Splaine has transitioned back to the position where he feels most comfortable.

“It was kind of like riding a bike,” Splaine said. “I’m still learning a lot of things, and there’s a lot of new things at the D-I level. The game speeds up a little bit, but ... I’m enjoying catching again.”

Hale initially indicated that Splaine and LaLiberte would split playing time for the first few weeks of the season before one would seize the starting job heading into Pac-12 play. We are now a week away from the start of conference play, and they’ve both been playing well.

“I think both guys are playing fantastic defense,” said Hale, whose team opens up a three-game series with North Dakota State on Friday. “They’re receiving really well, and the chances they’ve gotten to throw guys out, I think the throws are good. They’re both swinging the bats really well.”

LaLiberte is 9 for 19 (.474) with three doubles and seven RBIs. Splaine is 6 for 15 (.400) with one double and three RBIs.

Despite the competition between the two catchers trying to earn the lead role, Splaine and LaLiberte have a great connection on and off the field and understand what is at stake as they strive for playing time.

“We’re always pushing each other,” Splaine said. “We’re both playing every other day, and we don’t hold a grudge against each other or anything like that. We’re just pushing each other and always supporting each other.”

Splaine and LaLiberte were able to learn behind Susac last season, helping propel them to where they are today both defensively and at the plate.

“Just being around him day to day, he is such a smart person,” Splaine said. “He was a great person to learn from on the field and off. He taught me a bunch of things, and he is still teaching me a bunch of things.”

Susac was around the team in Scottsdale during the MLB Desert Invitational, helping provide his insight to both of UA’s catchers.

Inside pitch

• After appearing in 10 games last season, including nine starts, junior Dawson Netz has transitioned to a full-time role in the bullpen this season. The right-hander has allowed one hit across four innings with three strikeouts and zero walks in four appearances. “I’m just happy when they put the ball in my hand and try to make the most out of every opportunity they give me,” Netz said.

• Arizona is planning to roll out the same three starters as last weekend: right-handers TJ Nichols (Friday) and Anthony Susac (Saturday) followed by left-hander Bradon Zastrow (Sunday).