Cameron Ming on Wildcats’ CWS run in 2016 — and what they have in common with '21 Cats

Ming is apprenticing under Nate Yeskie and will assess his options once this season is over. In the meantime, Ming is enjoying another trip to Omaha, where Arizona is set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Before the Cats left Tucson, Ming chatted with the Star about the current UA squad, his memories from 2016, working under Yeskie and other topics. The conversation has been lightly edited.

How would you compare the experience of being on the road in 2016 (Lafayette, Louisiana, and Starkville, Mississippi) to making the run this year at Hi Corbett Field?

A: “It was really nice to have the fans here and to do something for the community. Because for so long, nobody's been able to go to a live sporting event where they've been able to just go hang out. To provide that to Tucson, it means a lot. ... It's just great to have a community behind (you), and it just makes everything a lot easier.”

What stands out to you the most about this team?