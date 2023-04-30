Emilio Corona turned in one of the top hitting performances in UA history Sunday.

It wasn't enough for the Wildcats to avoid a sweep.

Oregon State scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to offset a clutch homer by Corona and send the host Beavers to an 11-10 win and a three-game sweep in Corvallis.

The No. 22-ranked Beavers (30-13, 14-10 Pac-12) scored five times in the eighth to grab an 8-7 lead, but Corona's three-run smash — his third of the game — down the left-field line in the top of the ninth put the Wildcats up 10-8.

In the bottom of the inning, OSU tied the game at 10 on a two-run single by Tanner Smith. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded and two outs, Grant Forrester singled to right off Chris Barraza to give the Beavers the win.

Corona finished 4 for 5 with eight RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the second to put UA (23-18, 9-15) up 2-1 and added a three-run shot an inning later to make it 5-1. He entered the game with three homers and 22 RBIs in 73 at-bats on the season.

His three-run shot in the ninth scored Kiko Romero and Chase Davis and came with two outs.

UA's Barraza (1-2) took the loss for the second time in the series. Wildcats starter Aiden May allowed two runs in six innings and struck out nine. He left with a 7-2 lead.

Forrester was 5 for 6 with five RBIs for Oregon State. His three-run double in the eighth gave the Beavers an 8-7 lead.