Chandler Murphy to start for Arizona against UCSB in Tucson Regional final

Right-hander Chandler Murphy will start for Arizona as the Wildcats try to close out the Tucson Regional.

The second-year freshman will face UC Santa Barbara righty JD Callahan in the regional final at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.

If the Wildcats win, they will advance to the Super Regional round next week. If the Gauchos win, the teams will meet again Monday night.

Murphy began the season as a starter, shifted to the bullpen – where he excelled – and recently returned to the rotation. He’s 6-0 with a 3.79 ERA.

Callahan, also a second-year freshman, is 3-3 with a 5.96 ERA.

UCSB defeated Oklahoma State 13-3 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. The Gauchos lost to the Wildcats 4-0 Saturday night to fall into the losers’ bracket.

Arizona is using the same starting lineup in the field as the first two games:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B