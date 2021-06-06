 Skip to main content
Chandler Murphy to start for Arizona against UCSB in Tucson Regional final
Arizona starter Chandler Murphy (22) deals against Southeastern Louisiana in the first inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., February 26, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Right-hander Chandler Murphy will start for Arizona as the Wildcats try to close out the Tucson Regional.

The second-year freshman will face UC Santa Barbara righty JD Callahan in the regional final at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hi Corbett Field.

If the Wildcats win, they will advance to the Super Regional round next week. If the Gauchos win, the teams will meet again Monday night.

Murphy began the season as a starter, shifted to the bullpen – where he excelled – and recently returned to the rotation. He’s 6-0 with a 3.79 ERA.

Callahan, also a second-year freshman, is 3-3 with a 5.96 ERA.

UCSB defeated Oklahoma State 13-3 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. The Gauchos lost to the Wildcats 4-0 Saturday night to fall into the losers’ bracket.

Arizona is using the same starting lineup in the field as the first two games:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B

7. Ryan Holgate RF

8. Tanner O’Tremba LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS

(Chandler Murphy SP)

The game is being streamed by ESPN. Follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

