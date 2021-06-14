Character, competitiveness should serve Arizona Wildcats well in College World Series

“When things go bad, you have a choice of how to respond. These guys know how to respond. Some of them have been through failure, heartbreak. They know how to get back up. You see it the middle of games, and you see it after a bad game. They were trained to respond the right way.”

After that lopsided loss against WSU, Arizona reeled off a 10-game winning streak. There was no doubt in any Wildcat’s mind that they would react the right way after losing to the Rebels 12-3 Saturday night.

After Ole Miss scored a run to make it 1-1 in the third inning, Arizona scored 12 over the next three frames.

“I just know how we bounce back from losses like that,” veteran first baseman Branden Boissiere said. “We’ve had it happen to us before this season, so I just knew that ... we were going to bounce back, forget about everything and leave it on the field.”

Embracing the challenge

Johnson and his team are looking forward to the challenge of facing Vanderbilt, which has won two of the past six national championships. He said he wanted to face Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, even though the Rebels have become, in his view, “one of the best programs in college baseball.”