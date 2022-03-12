 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase Davis hits go-ahead homer as UA baseball team earns first Pac-12 win

The Arizona baseball team bounced back from a tough loss in the series opener by beating host Cal 10-4 on Saturday.

UA (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) scored eight runs over the final three innings to break the game open and pick up their first conference win.

Chase Davis hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give UA 5-2 lead. After the Golden Bears (7-7, 1-1) cut the lead to 5-4, UA scored three more times in the eighth.

Mac Bingham also homered for the Wildcats, a solo shot in the second that tied the game at 1.

UA pounded out 17 hits as Davis, Bingham, Daniel Susac and Tommy Splaine each had three.

Garrett Irvin (2-1) earned the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out six in six innings. Three Arizona relievers each threw a hitless inning.

Cal had scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday to win 9-8. The teams play in the rubber game of the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

