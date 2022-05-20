Chase Davis homers, but Wildcats fall to Oregon for second straight day

Oregon's Isaac Ayon tossed a complete game as the Ducks beat No. 25-ranked Arizona for the second straight night, winning 4-3 on Friday in Eugene.

The Ducks (34-21, 17-12 Pac-12) clinched the fourth seed in next week's inaugural Pac-12 Tournament with the win, while UA (35-20, 16-13) is now locked into the fifth seed. The two teams will wrap up the regular season at noon Saturday, and then meet in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Chase Davis was 2 for 3 with his team-leading 16th homer of the year for the Wildcats. Starter Trevor Long (5-3) took the loss in relief after starter Garrett Irvin allowed two earned runs in seven innings.

Ayon (4-3) allowed six hits in the win in throwing just 98 total pitches. He struck out the side in the top of the ninth — on 11 pitches — as part of his 10 strikeouts on the evening.

Oregon snapped a 3-3 tie in the eighth on Gavin Grant's RBI single. The Ducks had jumped to a 3-0 early lead after two innings.

