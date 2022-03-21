Chase Davis homers twice, drives in six as Arizona rallies to sweep Stanford

For the third time in the series, Arizona had to mount a rally to win. In the first two games, the Wildcats took the lead in the eighth inning. They didn’t wait that long in this one, scoring two runs in the sixth to make it 3-3 and six in the seventh to go in front and pull away.

It would have been easy for Arizona to let this one get away. The Wildcats already had clinched the series. But they weren’t satisfied taking two of three.

“We try to simplify it: Whether we win or lose a game, each game is its own entity,” first-year coach Chip Hale said. “Obviously you feel good about winning the series. We talk about that a lot. But we try to get over to them, ‘Hey, this is a 60-some-game season. Every game is important.’

“So it doesn't matter if you win the first two or lose the first two. This is a whole new game right now. We try to stay away from thinking we're OK with two out of three.”

Both teams received excellent starting pitching throughout the series. Arizona clobbered Stanford’s bullpen. The Wildcats scored 15 of their 19 runs in the seventh and eighth innings.