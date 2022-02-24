Chase Davis provides spark with bat, glove as Arizona rebounds from loss in home opener

The Wildcats sent 13 batters to the plate. Six of them registered hits, including a triple by Caulfield and a double by McClaughry. One of the Wildcats’ runs scored on a balk; another scored on an error. Blake Paugh’s two-RBI single came after Milwaukee failed to catch a popup.

Hale wanted the Wildcats to “flush” the GCU game, and the first inning showed that they had done just that.

“There's really nothing you can take away from it other than you just gotta be ready to play,” Hale said. “This is a really resilient group. One of the greatest things about baseball is the ability to turn a page. Sometimes us older guys and coaches, we have a hard time letting go of it and we get upset. You see coaches get upset at players who, quote-unquote, ‘aren't taking a loss hard enough.’

“What you need to do is just let them get over it as quick as they can, because guess what? The next game is coming pretty quick. They do a good job of that.”

Milwaukee starter Riley Frey needed 49 pitches to get through the first. The balk came a few batters after third-base umpire Steve Corvi warned Frey that he was executing an improper delivery. “You can’t do that!” Corvi told the left-hander.