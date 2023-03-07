Arizona is getting hot heading into Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats won their sixth consecutive game Tuesday night, defeating Grand Canyon 12-10 in Phoenix.

Junior outfielder Chase Davis led a 17-hit offensive attack with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. It was Davis’ second two-homer game of the season. He leads the team with six home runs.

Garen Caulfield and Mason White also homered for Arizona, which had nine extra-base hits. White’s homer was the first of the freshman’s college career.

Mac Bingham, Nik McClaughry and Cameron LaLiberte each had three hits for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-3.

Right-hander Dawson Netz (2-0) earned the win. He struck out the side in a perfect fourth inning in relief of starter Aiden May.

Righty Trevor Long allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth but picked up his team-leading third save.

Arizona took a 7-0 lead through two innings and hung on from there. The Wildcats have scored at least seven runs in every game over the course of the winning streak and are averaging 11.5 runs during that span.