Chase Silseth continues to roll at home as Arizona wins series opener vs. USC

Chase Silseth’s home-road splits are startling. It’s as if he’s two different pitchers.

The Arizona Wildcats right-hander entered Friday with a 5-0 record and a 1.67 ERA at Hi Corbett Field. In games outside of Tucson, Silseth is 0-1 with an ERA of 13.50.

Silseth stayed true to form in the opener of a three-game series against USC. It wasn’t his best outing, but it was another high-quality start that led to another UA victory.

Silseth’s solid outing and an offensive explosion in the fourth inning spurred the 13th-ranked Wildcats to an 8-5 victory over the Trojans in front of an announced crowd of 1,334.

Arizona (25-11, 10-6 Pac-12) has won four in a row after a season-high three-game losing streak. The Wildcats are 14-6 at home.

Silseth has notched a win in all six of his starts at Hi Corbett. He has pitched at least 5 2/3 innings in each outing and has yet to allow more than four earned runs in a home start. On Friday, he pitched a career-high eight innings.

Silseth has no explanation for the home-road differential.

“I couldn’t even tell you,” he said. “That’s something that I think about too.”