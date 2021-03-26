Chase Silseth dominates, bullpen comes through as Arizona edges Oregon in series opener

The senior right-hander notched three more strikeouts in the eighth, and he remained in the game to start the ninth with the score 5-1. A walk and a single brought Vince Vannelle out of the bullpen. Vannelle yielded a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Anthony Hall on the first pitch he saw. Vannelle then retired the next three batters – the 1-2-3 hitters in Oregon’s lineup – to register his fourth save.

“Great poise by Vince,” said Johnson, who noticed that Vannelle seemed composed after surrendering the home run. “I thought he sent a real message on the next pitch, throwing it exactly where he wanted to. Just a really good job by him.”

Runs were hard to come by against savvy, veteran Oregon left-hander Robert Ahlstrom, who entered Friday with a 2.12 ERA. The Wildcats managed to score just enough to win.

They took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Third baseman Nik McClaughry, making his first start for Arizona, began the rally with a single. Donta’ Williams drove him home with a wind-aided double off the left-field wall. Jacob Berry followed with a single up the middle to score Williams.

Oregon cut the deficit in half in the fifth. Center fielder Robby Ashford led off with a double. After advancing to third on a bunt, Ashford scored on Smith’s infield single.