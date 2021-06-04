 Skip to main content
Chase Silseth to start for Arizona Wildcats against Grand Canyon in Tucson Regional
University of Arizona vs Utah

Arizona pitcher Chase Silseth (29) deals to open the Wildcats night against Utah in the first inning of their Pac-12 game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

As expected, right-hander Chase Silseth will start Arizona’s opening game in the NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon on Friday night.

Silseth will oppose GCU ace Pierson Ohl, who has a 10-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and seven complete games. First pitch is slated for just after 7 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field. The game is being streamed by ESPN.

Silseth had a handful of rocky outings during his first season as a Wildcat but posted an 8-1 record. He has 89 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings.

The only other question regarding the UA lineup was who would play left field in place of the injured Mac Bingham (hand). The answer is Tanner O’Tremba, who started for a stretch this season and is the only Wildcats with NCAA Tournament experience. O’Tremba is batting .245 (12 for 49) with one home run and 10 RBIs in 49 at-bats.

The winner of tonight’s game will face UC Santa Barbara, which thumped Oklahoma State 14-4 earlier Friday. That game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday. The loser will face OSU in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Here’s Arizona’s lineup for Game 2 of the Tucson Regional:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B

7. Ryan Holgate RF

8. Tanner O’Tremba LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS

(Chase Silseth SP)

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

