Chase Silseth to start for Arizona Wildcats against Grand Canyon in Tucson Regional

As expected, right-hander Chase Silseth will start Arizona’s opening game in the NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon on Friday night.

Silseth will oppose GCU ace Pierson Ohl, who has a 10-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and seven complete games. First pitch is slated for just after 7 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field. The game is being streamed by ESPN.

Silseth had a handful of rocky outings during his first season as a Wildcat but posted an 8-1 record. He has 89 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings.

The only other question regarding the UA lineup was who would play left field in place of the injured Mac Bingham (hand). The answer is Tanner O’Tremba, who started for a stretch this season and is the only Wildcats with NCAA Tournament experience. O’Tremba is batting .245 (12 for 49) with one home run and 10 RBIs in 49 at-bats.

The winner of tonight’s game will face UC Santa Barbara, which thumped Oklahoma State 14-4 earlier Friday. That game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday. The loser will face OSU in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Here’s Arizona’s lineup for Game 2 of the Tucson Regional:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B