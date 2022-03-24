Chasing greatness: Confident, patient UA slugger Davis is starting to fulfill his promise

Murphy pitched one inning. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks. He threw 36 pitches and did some additional work in the bullpen after Susac entered the game.

Murphy’s next outing is expected to be Tuesday at Grand Canyon. His pitch count could be up to 60 at that point, Hale said.

Third baseman Tony Bullard, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury, still isn’t quite ready to play in the field. Hale wants to give Bullard one more week, so he again will be limited to DH duty this weekend.

“There's just too many plays where you can't script them out — if he has to go to his backhand (or) he has to take a step back,” Hale said. “That's just going to be too difficult. But it has gotten way better.”

Inside pitch

• UCLA (13-7, 1-2) ranks first in the conference in ERA (2.61) and K/9 rate (11.07). The Bruins are sixth and 15th in the nation, respectively, in those categories. Said Hale: “Looking at the video of their pitchers, they’re typical UCLA — right-handers, power, good arms, good breaking balls and use their changeup. It's gonna be like Stanford. It’s gonna be a battle of those starting pitchers. We have to try to get those guys out and get in the bullpen.”