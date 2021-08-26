 Skip to main content
Chip Hale-led Wildcats to participate in Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium
New UA baseball coach Chip Hale smiles while speaking during a press conference at Hi Corbett, 700 S. Randolph Way, in Tucson, Ariz. on July 7th, 2021.

Eager to see the new-look Arizona Wildcats baseball team? You won’t have to wait until next year.

Arizona will participate in the upcoming Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium. The UA will face Yaquis de Obregon in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 3. The game will follow the 3 p.m. contest between Mexicali and Navojoa.

"This game is a great opportunity for our program to connect with the Tucson community while also competing at the highest level," first-year Wildcats coach Chip Hale said in a news release. "Playing against a quality opponent in Obregon will give us a great early evaluation of our roster and present our freshman class with their first taste of performing in front of a large, engaged crowd."

This marks the second time the UA has participated in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. The Wildcats played Naranjeros de Hermosillo in 2018.

Arizona, which begins fall training next week, also will square off against two college opponents in fall exhibition games.

Tickets range from $6 to $15 and can be purchased at MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.

