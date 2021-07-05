Chip Hale supporters say his ability to connect, communicate will lead to success as UA coach

“We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom,” Hale said in a news release. “With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”

When he was here, Johnson spoke of his reverence for Kindall. Hale has a more direct connection to the late, legendary coach, who led the UA to three national championships in the 1970s and ’80s. Hale — the program’s all-time leader in games played, hits and total bases — was a key member of the 1986 CWS champs.

“He reminds me a lot of our old head coach,” said former UA pitcher Gil Heredia, another star player on the ’86 squad who’s now the pitching coach for the Inland Empire 66ers, a class-A affiliate of the Angels.

“He seems like he values the same things. He understands what needs to happen to have a successful college team — fundamentals, doing things right.”

Heredia described his former teammate as a “hard-nosed player,” a “smart individual” and a team leader. Hale was a team captain and never missed a game in four seasons, appearing in 255 consecutive contests.