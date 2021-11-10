Chip Hale's first signing class features plethora of in-state talent, potential Susac successors

On the No. 1 question he’s been asked while recruiting: “It was interesting, because a lot of the kids that we talked to and the parents especially were like, ‘How long are you going to be there?’ That was really a big question. And it was legitimate at that time because you had a coach who just left.

“So once we got that clear — that I'm here for the long haul, this is my destination job, this is my dream — we were able to get a lot of those kids back.”

On what he’s looking for in a recruit: “It takes a special kid to come here and play. It's not just the kids, it’s the family. They're going to be hard workers. They're gonna have to compete. The more kids that we can sign this year, and in the following years, the more competition we can create. For me, that's how you make a team better.

“When you go out there for the fall program and pretty much know what your starting lineup’s going to be going into the spring, it's great because there’s not a whole lot of decisions. On the other hand, you'd like a fight at every position. You'd like that third baseman or shortstop to be fighting with a young guy or JC guy coming in. Then all of a sudden you find he's a tick better every day than he was before.”