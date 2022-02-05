Chip off the old Block A: Back where he started, Hale aims to lift Arizona ‘even higher’

Hale’s appointment was met with a degree of skepticism because he had one hole in his otherwise sterling résumé: no experience as a college coach. No one questioned whether he knew or could teach baseball. But in college, in every sport, it’s as much about recruiting as coaching. You need a game plan for both.

Hale knew he would face a learning curve in that area, so he hired a staff consisting almost entirely of college coaches. And when it came to recruiting, he jumped right in.

“The presumption is that he’s coming from Major League Baseball, so maybe some of the minutiae is going to be lost,” said pitching coach Dave Lawn, the lone holdover from Johnson’s staff. “There’s people, I’m certain, who are saying that on the outside, and what I would say is they’re (wrong).

“It’s been completely the opposite of what somebody might think. He gets the job on a Monday, he’s doing a press conference on Tuesday and then he’s like, ‘OK, where am I going on Wednesday?’”

Lawn’s timeline was slightly off; Hale got the job on a Monday and met the media on a Wednesday. But you get the point.