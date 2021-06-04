Clutch catch sparks Arizona to comeback win over GCU in NCAA Tournament opener

After retiring the first two batters of the game, Silseth allowed four consecutive hits. Only two were hit hard, but no matter: GCU had a two-run lead.

In the second, the Lopes again got to Silseth with two outs. A single and a bloop double plated two more runs to make it 4-0.

Elijah Buries then came to the plate with Jacob Wilson on second. Buries, a right-handed hitter, lined a 1-2 pitch to right-center. The ball tailed away from the left-handed Williams, who dove and snared it with a head-first dive. The junior needed all of his 5 feet and 10 inches to make the catch and prevent another GCU run from scoring.

Sparked by Williams’ web gem, Arizona scored in each of the next three innings. Bullard, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, started the rally with a solo home run, his third in three games. Williams drove in the tying run with a groundout in the fourth.

The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on O’Tremba’s two-run homer. O’Tremba got the start in left field in place of the injured Mac Bingham (hand). O’Tremba was the only Wildcats with NCAA Tournament experience entering Friday, and it showed.