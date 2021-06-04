Clutch catch sparks Arizona to comeback win over GCU in NCAA Tournament opener

Arizona couldn’t have started its NCAA Tournament opener much worse.
The Wildcats, seeded fifth overall in the tournament, allowed two runs in the first inning to Grand Canyon. In the top of the second, they yielded two more.
Then Donta’ Williams saved a run, the game and perhaps the season.
Williams’ latest defensive masterpiece stopped the bleeding and gave Arizona a lifeline. The Wildcats chipped away at the Lopes’ lead, eventually overtook them and survived a late rally for a 12-6 victory in front of 5,434 fans at Hi Corbett Field.
Williams was hardly the only hero Friday night. Third baseman Tony Bullard continued his late-season tear by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs; outfield sub Tanner O’Tremba went 3 for 4, including the go-ahead two-run home run; and the bullpen bailed out starting pitcher Chase Silseth.
Arizona (41-15) next will face UC Santa Barbara in the winners’ bracket at 7 p.m. Saturday. UCSB, the No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional, defeated Oklahoma State 14-4 earlier Friday. OSU and GCU will square off in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
As had been the case throughout the season, Silseth took the mound for Arizona on a Friday night. Unlike most of his previous starts at Hi Corbett, Silseth struggled.
After retiring the first two batters of the game, Silseth allowed four consecutive hits. Only two were hit hard, but no matter: GCU had a two-run lead.
In the second, the Lopes again got to Silseth with two outs. A single and a bloop double plated two more runs to make it 4-0.
Elijah Buries then came to the plate with Jacob Wilson on second. Buries, a right-handed hitter, lined a 1-2 pitch to right-center. The ball tailed away from the left-handed Williams, who dove and snared it with a head-first dive. The junior needed all of his 5 feet and 10 inches to make the catch and prevent another GCU run from scoring.
Sparked by Williams’ web gem, Arizona scored in each of the next three innings. Bullard, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, started the rally with a solo home run, his third in three games. Williams drove in the tying run with a groundout in the fourth.
The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on O’Tremba’s two-run homer. O’Tremba got the start in left field in place of the injured Mac Bingham (hand). O’Tremba was the only Wildcats with NCAA Tournament experience entering Friday, and it showed.
Two of Arizona’s least-experienced players helped keep the Lopes at bay. Freshmen Riley Cooper and TJ Nichols combined to throw 4 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Silseth was lifted in the fourth. Cooper pitched out of a first-and-third, no-out jam in that inning to keep the Wildcats within a run. Nichols got the win to improve to 5-3.
Bullard’s RBI triple extended Arizona’s lead to 7-4 in the seventh. GCU tallied two runs off Gil Luna, including one charged to Nichols, in the eighth to make it 7-6.
Arizona responded with five runs in the bottom half, including a two-RBI single by Kobe Kato.
Inside pitch
- Williams singled in the first inning, extending his on-base streak to 42 consecutive games.
- Johnson challenged a safe call on a pickoff in the third. The call was upheld. Four plays were challenged in all on Day 1 in Tucson, and only one was overturned.
- GCU’s intentional walk of Branden Boissiere in the eighth was the first base on balls of the game. The Lopes would walk four batters in all in the inning.
- The probable starters for the UCSB-Arizona matchup Saturday night are right-hander Michael McGreevy (9-1, 2.92 ERA) for the Gauchos and lefty Garrett Irvin (5-2, 3.93) for the Wildcats.
