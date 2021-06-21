College World Series notes: UA outfielder Donta’ Williams feels ‘blessed’ to have been a Wildcat

‘All of them deserve it’

Once the game got out of hand, Johnson tried to make sure every Wildcat on the active roster appeared in the CWS. He fell one player short: Kyson Donahue was in the on-deck circle when Williams lined out to end the game.

“All of them deserve it,” Johnson said. “I love every one of these guys. This is a special team. Every single one of them, the 27 that are here, a lot of guys that aren’t here, they’ve poured everything they had into our program.

“Going back to the last 15 games of 2019, the start of the COVID year and this year, they’ve been incredibly successful. It speaks to the quality of players that we have and the quality of people that they are and will continue to be.

“It wasn’t my plan going in today to (say), ‘Hey, let’s make sure we get everybody in the game.’ Unfortunately, the game turned out to be that way.”

The final out by the UA pitching staff was recorded by third-year sophomore George Arias Jr. Arias, who graduated from Tucson High School, was making just his third appearance of the season. The right-hander missed the 2020 season because of injury.