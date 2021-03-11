'Cooped up' Cats fans return for first time in a year, relish chance to cheer on team at Hi Corbett

But March 11, 2021 was Opening Day for the several hundred fans that showed up to Hi Corbett Thursday night. It’s their most anticipated day of the year — the first time in a year they’ve watched Wildcats baseball in person. (Thursday’s game against Wichita State was still being played when the Star went to press; visit Tucson.com for more).

Bill and Charlene have been coming to Arizona every March for the last 20 years. As soon as they got their COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of the month, they packed their bags and flew out to their winter home located a block from Arizona’s campus.

Each March, they attend every Arizona sporting event conceivable.

“Tennis, softball, baseball; whatever is going on in Tucson, we’ll go to,” Charlene said.

Gina Schulze, 67, and Dale Hibbard, 66, share a similar story. Natives of Minnesota, they fly to Tucson every winter and regularly attend Arizona baseball games in the spring. Gina’s son graduated from the UA last year.

“We were so cooped up over the last year, we just wanted to get out. We love the Wildcats,” Schulze said. “We’re happy to be here and enjoy the game.”