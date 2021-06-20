CWS notes: How UA lefty Garrett Irvin became ‘Gary’; revisiting the fateful 7th vs. Vandy

“Bad calls are part of the game,” Johnson said. “We had chances to win after that. I wish it would have been called a strike, though.

“The cause-and-effect of it was what was tough. If Chase finishes that inning, now you have a two-run lead with six outs to get and you can set the pitching up a little different.”

Tough-luck loss

Price’s classmate, Vince Vannelle, took the loss. A local photographer captured him sitting alone in the dugout afterward looking forlorn. He deserved better.

Vannelle entered from the bullpen in the 11th inning with one out and the bases loaded and got the Wildcats out of the jam. In the 12th, Vanderbilt loaded the bases again on an infield single that deflected off of Vannelle’s hand; a misplayed bunt; and a walk.

Vannelle then jammed Gonzalez with an inside fastball. Gonzalez got just enough of the ball to roll it past diving shortstop Nik McClaughry, who was playing in to try to cut down the winning run at the plate.