Daniel Susac bashes two homers, drives in six as Arizona tops Washington in Seattle

Daniel Susac showed why he's one of the best hitters in the country in Seattle on Friday night.

The Arizona sophomore catcher went 4 for 5 with two homers and six RBIs as UA opened a three-game series by beating Washington 8-3.

Susac had a two-run homer in the third to put UA up 2-0 and added an RBI single an inning later to make it 4-0. He hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 5-3, then put the game away with a two-run single in the eighth to put Arizona up 8-3.

Susac raised his batting average to .427 and has six homers and 30 RBIs in 26 games for the No. 15-ranked Wildcats (19-7, 7-3 Pac-12).

Chase Davis added his team-leading ninth home run in the win, while Tommy Splaine and Noah Turley each notched two hits for the Wildcats.

TJ Nichols (4-1) earned the win with seven strong innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

Quinn Flanagan finished with two hitless innings.

Arizona is tied for the top spot in the Pac-12 with Oregon (18-8, 7-3), which lost 3-2 at UCLA on Friday night.

Washington fell to 14-11, 5-5. The teams meet again at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

