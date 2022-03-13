Daniel Susac has two homers and five RBIs — in the first inning — as Cats clobber Cal

Daniel Susac hit two first-inning homers as the Arizona baseball team routed host Cal 13-5 on Sunday to take the series.

No. 16-ranked UA (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) put up a nine-spot in the first inning and added two more runs in the second to quickly go up 11-0.

Noah Turley also homered for UA, which lost the series opener to the Golden Bears (7-8, 1-2) but then outscored them 23-9 the final two games, racking up 17 hits in both contests.

Susac finished 2 for 6 with five RBIs, which all came on his first-inning homers — a two-run shot to make it 2-0 and a three-run blast to put UA up 9-0. Tanner O'Tremba went 4 for 6 to raise his average to .493, and Tommy Splaine (now hitting .577) and Tyler Casagrande also had three hits. Turley and Casagrande both drove in three runs.

Dawson Netz (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.

UA visits Pacific (7-8) at noon Monday to wrap up the trip to Northern California. After that, the Wildcats host Stanford (9-5, 1-2) for a three-game series starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinal entered the week ranked No. 2, but lost two of three games this weekend to visiting Oregon.