Daniel Susac’s homer sparks Arizona rally as Wildcats defeat New Mexico, snap 2-game skid

Susac wasn’t the only one who came through in the seventh. Garen Caulfield’s two-out, two-strike single to center drove in two to make it 8-5. Jack Grant then hit his first career home run, a three-run shot to left.

Grant – who’s been pressed into starting duty at third base with Tony Bullard out because of a shoulder injury – went 3 for 4, including a pair of singles on 0-2 pitches.

Hale puts circles on his scorecard for what he considers quality at-bats. He drew more circles Tuesday than he had been lately. The Wildcats walked more times (six) than they struck out (five) for only the second time this season.

Hale’s message to the team before the game: “We're gonna play for ‘we’ instead of ‘I.’ ”

“Everyone took that to heart,” Grant said. “Just keep moving the lineup.”

For a while, it was looking like one of those nights for Arizona. The Wildcats loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning. Chase Davis then lined out to first base. Tanner O’Tremba was doubled off the bag. The inning ended with Tommy Splaine striking out looking.