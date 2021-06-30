Daniel Susac, TJ Nichols among Wildcats who say they're sticking with Arizona baseball

At least five Arizona baseball players have indicated they will return to the program next season, including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Daniel Susac.
Susac posted a picture of himself Tuesday evening on Twitter in a Wildcats uniform with the accompanying text: “Nowhere else I’d rather be, let’s run it back.”
That tweet had been liked more than 1,600 times by Wednesday afternoon, and it prompted several of his teammates to respond in kind.
Pitcher TJ Nichols tweeted a picture of himself and Susac – the two have been friends since childhood – with the caption: “Part 2 coming soon.” He tagged Susac and added emojis that translate to “Bear Down.”
Shortstop Nik McClaughry tweeted, “See you at Hi C” – a reference to Hi Corbett Field. Relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna also tweeted that they’d be back, although it’s a little more complicated in their case. The two were suspended for the Super Regionals and College World Series by the dean of students office because an off-field incident.
As many as 14 UA players are in the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball.com, in the wake of Jay Johnson’s departure for LSU. Those players include Susac’s classmate, Jacob Berry, who led the team in home runs and RBIs.
Thursday is the deadline for student-athletes to put their names in the portal and ensure being eligible for the 2021-22 season. It does not necessarily mean they will transfer.
Several members of the 2021 Wildcats are expected to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. Several others could be drafted, return to Arizona or transfer. Third baseman Tony Bullard has indicated he will return to the UA if he isn’t picked in the draft, which is scheduled for July 11-13.
Many players likely will wait to see who the new coach is before determining their next steps.
Susac will be eligible for the MLB draft after next season. His cousin, pitcher Anthony Susac, signed with the UA in the fall.
D1Baseball lists the following UA players as being in the portal: catcher Kaden Hopson; infielders Berry, Branden Boissiere, TJ Curd, Kyson Donahue and Jacob Shaver; outfielders Tyler Casagrande and Blake Paugh; and pitchers Ian Churchill, Bryce Collins, Hunter Cope, German Fajardo, Quinn Flanagan and Ryan Kysar.
