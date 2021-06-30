Daniel Susac, TJ Nichols among Wildcats who say they're sticking with Arizona baseball

As many as 14 UA players are in the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball.com, in the wake of Jay Johnson’s departure for LSU. Those players include Susac’s classmate, Jacob Berry, who led the team in home runs and RBIs.

Thursday is the deadline for student-athletes to put their names in the portal and ensure being eligible for the 2021-22 season. It does not necessarily mean they will transfer.

Several members of the 2021 Wildcats are expected to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. Several others could be drafted, return to Arizona or transfer. Third baseman Tony Bullard has indicated he will return to the UA if he isn’t picked in the draft, which is scheduled for July 11-13.

Many players likely will wait to see who the new coach is before determining their next steps.

Susac will be eligible for the MLB draft after next season. His cousin, pitcher Anthony Susac, signed with the UA in the fall.

D1Baseball lists the following UA players as being in the portal: catcher Kaden Hopson; infielders Berry, Branden Boissiere, TJ Curd, Kyson Donahue and Jacob Shaver; outfielders Tyler Casagrande and Blake Paugh; and pitchers Ian Churchill, Bryce Collins, Hunter Cope, German Fajardo, Quinn Flanagan and Ryan Kysar.

