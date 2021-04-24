Daniel Susac's go-ahead homer leads Wildcats to fifth straight Pac-12 series win

Daniel Susac snapped a seventh-inning tie with a home run and the No. 13-ranked Arizona baseball team went on to beat visiting USC 10-6 on Saturday night for its fifth straight victory.

Susac's solo blast gave UA a 6-5 lead, and the Wildcats added three more runs in the inning to take control at Hi Corbett Field in clinching their fifth straight Pac-12 series win.

Jacob Berry, who went 2 for 4 to raise his average back to .400, added UA's final run with a solo homer in the eighth to make it 10-5.

Donta Williams, Branden Boissiere (now hitting .401 on the season) and Kobe Kato (up to .393) each had three hits for the Wildcats (26-11, 11-6), while Boissiere and Nik McClaughry both drove in three runs.

Chandler Murphy (5-0) earned the win in relief by retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh. Starting pitcher Garrett Irvin allowed five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

USC dropped to 18-15, 6-8. The teams wrap up their three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday Who: USC (18-15, 6-8) at No. 13 Arizona (26-11, 11-6) When: 1 p.m. Radio: 1290-AM