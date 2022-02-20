Dawson Netz sets tone, offense does its thing as No. 13 Arizona goes unbeaten in Texas

“I was just trying to flood the zone, keep a good tempo for the defense, just kick-start our offense and get everyone going,” Netz said. “I didn’t need to do too much just because of how well we’ve been swinging it lately.”

Netz said that strong finishing kick last season gave him confidence heading into this one. But most of those outings came in relief. Netz still had to earn the trust of the coaching staff to nab a spot in the rotation.

“We’ve had a really good group of guys the last two years, and being able to play with them every day has been awesome,” Netz said. “There’s gonna be ups and downs. But the main thing in college is just keeping your head up and attacking the next day. So that’s all I’ve been focusing on.”

After allowing only one hit through the first four innings, Netz ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth. A single and a walk put runners on first and second with two outs.

Red Raiders third baseman Parker Kelly worked the count from 1-2 to 3-2 and hit a hard hopper up the middle. Netz got a glove on the ball but couldn’t field it cleanly. It rolled in front of the mound. By the time he fielded it, Netz had no play on Kelly.