Dawson Netz to start for Arizona vs. Ole Miss with College World Series berth on the line

In a surprise move, Arizona coach Jay Johnson has tapped right-hander Dawson Netz to start Game 3 of the Super Regionals against Ole Miss.

Netz will square off against the Rebels’ closer, Taylor Broadway, who has yet to appear in the series.

The winner of Sunday’s 6 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field will advance to next week’s College World Series.

Netz, a second-year freshman, has come out of the bullpen in 24 of his 25 appearances this season. He has not allowed a run in his past nine appearances, yielding only one hit over 9 2/3 innings. Netz has a 3.89 career ERA.

Don’t be surprised if Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie use a committee approach to attack the potent Ole Miss lineup. Chandler Murphy, TJ Nichols, Riley Cooper, Preston Price and Vince Vannelle also are available.

Broadway, a senior right-hander, has come out of the pen in all 51 of his appearances for the Rebels over the past three seasons. Broadway is 4-2 with a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves this year. His longest outing this season spanned four innings.