Dawson Netz to start for Arizona vs. Ole Miss with College World Series berth on the line
Arizona pitcher Dawson Netz (27) deals in the first inning against Arizona State at Hi Corbett Field, Ariz., April 6, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

In a surprise move, Arizona coach Jay Johnson has tapped right-hander Dawson Netz to start Game 3 of the Super Regionals against Ole Miss.

Netz will square off against the Rebels’ closer, Taylor Broadway, who has yet to appear in the series.

The winner of Sunday’s 6 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field will advance to next week’s College World Series.

Netz, a second-year freshman, has come out of the bullpen in 24 of his 25 appearances this season. He has not allowed a run in his past nine appearances, yielding only one hit over 9 2/3 innings. Netz has a 3.89 career ERA.

Don’t be surprised if Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie use a committee approach to attack the potent Ole Miss lineup. Chandler Murphy, TJ Nichols, Riley Cooper, Preston Price and Vince Vannelle also are available.

Broadway, a senior right-hander, has come out of the pen in all 51 of his appearances for the Rebels over the past three seasons. Broadway is 4-2 with a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves this year. His longest outing this season spanned four innings.

Johnson also has altered Arizona’s batting order, moving hot-hitting third baseman Tony Bullard up to fourth, dropping catcher Daniel Susac to seventh and starting Tyler Casagrande in left field. Here’s how the Wildcats will line up:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Tony Bullard 3B

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Ryan Holgate RF

7. Daniel Susac C

8. Tyler Casagrande LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS

(Dawson Netz SP)

Tonight’s game is being televised by ESPN2. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) and The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) on Twitter for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

