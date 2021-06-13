Dawson Netz to start for Arizona vs. Ole Miss with College World Series berth on the line

In a surprise move, Arizona coach Jay Johnson has tapped right-hander Dawson Netz to start Game 3 of the Super Regionals against Ole Miss.
Netz will square off against the Rebels’ closer, Taylor Broadway, who has yet to appear in the series.
The winner of Sunday’s 6 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field will advance to next week’s College World Series.
Netz, a second-year freshman, has come out of the bullpen in 24 of his 25 appearances this season. He has not allowed a run in his past nine appearances, yielding only one hit over 9 2/3 innings. Netz has a 3.89 career ERA.
Don’t be surprised if Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie use a committee approach to attack the potent Ole Miss lineup. Chandler Murphy, TJ Nichols, Riley Cooper, Preston Price and Vince Vannelle also are available.
Broadway, a senior right-hander, has come out of the pen in all 51 of his appearances for the Rebels over the past three seasons. Broadway is 4-2 with a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves this year. His longest outing this season spanned four innings.
Johnson also has altered Arizona’s batting order, moving hot-hitting third baseman Tony Bullard up to fourth, dropping catcher Daniel Susac to seventh and starting Tyler Casagrande in left field. Here’s how the Wildcats will line up:
1. Donta’ Williams CF
2. Jacob Berry DH
3. Branden Boissiere 1B
4. Tony Bullard 3B
5. Kobe Kato 2B
6. Ryan Holgate RF
7. Daniel Susac C
8. Tyler Casagrande LF
9. Nik McClaughry SS
(Dawson Netz SP)
Tonight’s game is being televised by ESPN2. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) and The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) on Twitter for in-game updates.
