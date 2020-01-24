Deep lineup should help Arizona Wildcats at the plate — and in the field

Jay Johnson doesn’t like to draw any conclusions in January. But by his estimation, the 2020 Arizona Wildcats have 13 viable options for nine spots in the lineup.

It’s a good problem to have and an illustration of improved depth born from the recruiting efforts of Johnson and his staff.

“I love it,” said redshirt junior Matthew Dyer, who’s sure to be a staple in the lineup at any number of positions. “It just shows that you’ve got to put in the work if you want to be out there and you want to be in the starting nine — that it’s not handed to you here with this program.

Up next Who: Albany at Arizona, season opener When: 6 p.m., Feb. 14 Where: Hi Corbett Field

“You have to show that you belong in that nine. If you don’t show it, then the next guy up is gonna take your spot and he’s gonna run with it.”

Arizona displayed its position-player depth last season when Dyer, center fielder Matt Fraizer and middle infielder Jacob Blas suffered season-ending injuries — and the Wildcats kept on hitting.