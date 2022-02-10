 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defending Pac-12 champion Arizona picked to finish third in preseason coaches poll
The Arizona Wildcats hold up their 'ticket punched' poster while celebrating after their 16-3 win over Ole Miss in Game 3 of NCAA's Super Regionals at Hi Corbett Field on June 13, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Pac-12 coaches expect Arizona to be in the hunt for the conference title – but they don’t expect the Wildcats to repeat as league champions.

Arizona was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the annual poll of conference coaches released Thursday.

Stanford, which eliminated Arizona from the College World Series last year, was picked to finish first and received eight of 11 first-place votes. Oregon State was picked to finish second and received one first-place vote. UCLA, picked fourth, got two first-place votes. Arizona received none.

The coaches’ poll is consistent with the predictions of Baseball America and D1Baseball.com; both have the same top five of Stanford, OSU, Arizona, UCLA and Oregon.

The Wildcats are coming off a 45-18 season. They are ranked in the top 15 in most national preseason polls.

Here are the complete results of the Pac-12 poll:

Team (first-place votes) / Points

1. Stanford (8) / 98

2. Oregon State (1) / 84

3. Arizona / 77

4. UCLA (2) / 75

5. Oregon / 70

6. California / 53

7. Arizona State / 46

8-T. USC / 34

8-T. Washington State / 34

10. Washington / 19

11. Utah / 15

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

