Despite a miraculous comeback victory Sunday, the Arizona Wildcats needed a change. Their ridiculous rally against Wisconsin-Milwaukee overshadowed some persistent problems that preceded it.
So Andrew Nardi got a haircut. Arizona’s starter Tuesday night showed up at Hi Corbett Field with his long, curly, dark-brown locks shorn.
The look suited him. After an adventurous first inning, the junior left-hander pitched well enough to win against visiting Michigan State.
Unfortunately for UA, the problems didn’t go away. The Wildcats continued to struggle mightily in the field. They committed four errors in a disastrous seventh inning and lost to the Spartans — who were 1-9 entering Tuesday — by a score of 9-5.
Arizona suffered its third defeat in five games to start a 13-game homestand.
It was an important outing for Nardi, a junior college transfer who entered the season as Arizona’s No. 2 starter. After an impressive debut — nine strikeouts in five innings against UMass Lowell — Nardi scuffled in his second start. He surrendered four walks and six runs in just 2⅓ innings at Houston on Feb. 23.
Two subsequent relief appearances brought underwhelming results — four hits and two runs in one-third of an inning — although Nardi was the victim of bad luck against New Mexico.
Nardi faced three batters in the ninth inning against the Lobos last Wednesday. One reached base on a bunt single; the next struck out; and the third reached on an off-the-end-of-the-bat dribbler up the third-base line. Two runs scored after Nardi exited, and he took the loss.
Nardi dug a hole for himself in the first inning against the Spartans, then pitched his way out of it. A single and a pair of walks — the second after an 0-2 count — loaded the bases with two outs. Nardi ended the threat by freezing Bailey Peterson with a fastball.
Nardi retired the next six batters and allowed just one run over the following five innings — an unearned run in the sixth. That hasn’t been an uncommon occurrence for Arizona of late.
The Wildcats entered Tuesday at the bottom of the Pac-12 with a .957 fielding percentage. They had made a league-high 19 errors and had allowed a league-worst 20 unearned runs. To put the latter in some context: Oregon State has yet to allow an unearned run this season.
Arizona made a huge push to improve its defense last season. Assistant coach Sergio Brown created the hashtag #977 to represent the team’s goal of breaking the school record for fielding percentage. The Wildcats came close, finishing with a .975 mark.
They were faring OK in the field until this past weekend, when misplays nearly cost them the series against UW-Milwaukee. Arizona committed four errors in each of the final two games, leading to 13 unearned runs. The Wildcats wouldn’t have needed to score five runs in the ninth Sunday if right fielder Tyler Casagrande hadn’t dropped the would-be inning-ending fly ball in the eighth.
Incredibly, Arizona’s defense went from bad to worse Tuesday. Leading 4-1, the Wildcats surrendered eight runs in the seventh inning — with only one of them earned. Shortstop Cameron Cannon committed a pair of errors, giving him three for the game and a team-high nine for the season. He made seven all of last year.
Third baseman Nick Quintana then let a ball go through his legs. Reliever pitcher Zach Sherman fired a ball into center field.
It seemed impossible that Arizona could make four errors for a third straight game. The Wildcats matched that total in one inning.
Inside pitch
- MSU center fielder Danny Gleaves robbed Quintana of an extra-base hit with a running catch in the bottom of the sixth. Gleaves smacked into the wall near the 410 sign in left-center field and left the game with an apparent right-knee injury.
- Arizona hosts a three-game series Friday-Sunday against College of Charleston. The Cougars are 9-3 and had an RPI of 60 entering Tuesday.