FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arizona's weather-delayed elimination game against Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament's Fayetteville Regional is scheduled to start at 8:06 p.m. local time, 6:06 in Arizona.

The game was supposed to begin at 2 p.m. local time (noon in Arizona) Saturday. The winners' bracket game between TCU and host Arkansas has been postponed and will be played Sunday.

Arizona dropped into the losers' bracket after falling to TCU 12-4 Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Santa Clara lost to No. 3 overall seed Arkansas 13-6 earlier in the day.