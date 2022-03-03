Deluxe defender Nik McClaughry has become the Arizona Wildcats’ unlikely leadoff man

Mac Bingham, who started the season in the leadoff position, has struggled to make consistent contact. He has a team-high 15 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.

What’s remarkable about McClaughry’s ascent to the top of the lineup is that he never hit this well in junior college. McClaughry batted .260 in 58 games at Sacramento City College. He did post a .391 on-base percentage, a sign that his strike-zone judgment was sound. McClaughry said he’s simply a more mature batter now.

“My mental approach at the plate has grown from junior college, where I learned a lot of stuff to help slow the game down,” he said. “Baseball is a game that can speed up on you. When you're in the box, you don't want it to speed up on you. If you can slow the game down in your own mind, then your ability will (surface).”

McClaughry always appears to play under control in the field. He gives much of the credit for his fielding prowess to Sac City infield coach Lynn Black.

“He focused on just catching the ball and throwing the ball,” McClaughry said. “It doesn't have to look pretty. As long as you can catch it and get it over there to first base, that's the most important thing.”