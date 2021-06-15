Discipline, versatility will be key in Arizona’s CWS matchup vs. Vanderbilt’s pair of aces

Inside pitch

Johnson said he had “no update” regarding the status of suspended relief pitchers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna . Abshier and Luna — who emerged as Arizona’s top two left-handers out of the bullpen this season — were placed on interim suspension last week by the UA dean of students office after an off-field incident. Efforts have been made behind the scenes to have them reinstated, but they remained suspended as of Tuesday.

After Vanderbilt, the Wildcats could face an opponent they’re familiar with — Pac-12 rival Stanford. The Cardinal was the last team to win a series against the Cats, taking two of three at Stanford in early May. Although he and his staff know the Cardinal well, Johnson isn’t taking any chances. “I have always been more comfortable in second matchups ... to go back and start over,” Johnson said. “We haven’t played those guys for what will probably be a month or a little over a month if we were to see them again. Players and teams change. They obviously played incredibly well at Texas Tech. We need to look at what they’ve done recently, because that’s probably a little better indication of where they’re at today.”