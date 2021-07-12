Donta' to B-more: Orioles select Wildcats outfielder in fourth round of MLB draft

The St. Louis Cardinals took right fielder Ryan Holgate No. 70 overall, part of the competitive balance round, while the Washington Nationals selected first baseman Branden Boissiere with their third-round (82nd overall) pick. Williams went one round later to Baltimore, and Gil Luna, a left-handed reliever, was a ninth-round selection of the Chicago White Sox.

UA commit Tyler Whitaker, an outfielder from Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman High School, was taken by the Houston Astros with their third-round pick — below where many experts believed he would land. MLB.com ranked Whitaker as the 37th-best player in the draft; he was taken 87th overall, a pick that comes with an estimated slot value of $689,300. Whitaker will now decide whether to attend college — Arizona recently hired Detroit Tigers third-base coach Chip Hale to replace the departing Jay Johnson — or take the leap to the pros.

Onetime Wildcats infielder Dayton Dooney, who transferred to Central Arizona College and had signed a national letter-of-intent with Tennessee, was taken in the sixth round by the Royals. Florence native Mat Olsen, a right-handed pitcher at Central Arizona College, was taken in the ninth round by the Giants.