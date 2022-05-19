 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL: OREGON 10, NO. 25 ARIZONA 4

Ducks take charge early, top No. 25 Wildcats in series opener

  • Updated

Garen Caulfield

 Arizona Athletics

The Oregon baseball team scored five runs in the second inning and went on to beat visiting Arizona 10-4 on Thursday in the opener of the final regular-season series of the year.

The No. 25-ranked Wildcats (35-19, 16-12) fell behind 8-1 after four innings. They scored two runs in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 8-4, and had the bases loaded with one out. But Oregon escaped the jam as Daniel Susac and Tanner O'Tremba both struck out.

Garen Caulfield had three hits for UA, while O'Tremba and Tony Bullard each had two.

TJ Nichols (5-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits in three innings.

Oregon (33-21, 16-12) moved into a fourth-place tie with UA with two games left before next week's inaugural Pac-12 Tournament. Leadoff hitter Tanner Smith homered twice and drove in four runs for the Ducks.

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Friday in Eugene on the Pac-12 Network.

