Well above average

Arizona ranks last in the Pac-12 in ERA. Here’s how the Wildcats’ 2019 mark stacks up over the past 60 years and over the past four under pitching coach Dave Lawn:

UA’s highest ERAs (since 1959)

2000: 7.48

1996: 7.40

1994: 6.85

2019: 6.74

UA’s ERAs under Lawn

2016: 3.18

2017: 4.36

2018: 3.95

2019: 6.74