Emerging bullpen depth could help No. 13 Arizona Wildcats make a deep run in 2021

The latest example came in an 11-4 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night. Four relievers — Randy Abshier, Dawson Netz, Gil Luna and George Arias Jr. — combined to allow zero earned runs 8 2/3 innings.

“Going into the year, we all knew that we had really good stuff,” said veteran right-hander Quinn Flanagan, who has been one of the bullpen’s steadiest performers. “It was just a matter of when we were gonna step up and when some of these guys were gonna get in the game.”

For some, the work has been steady. When healthy, Vannelle (2-3, 2.29 ERA, five saves) and Price (1-1, 2.55, three) have been called upon in high-leverage situations, and they generally have produced.

For others, the season has been an exercise in patience. Abshier went more than three weeks between appearances before hurling 3 2/3 scoreless frames against Arizona State on April 6. Luna made one appearance in late February and didn’t pitch again until April 11. He has not allowed an earned run in three outings this month, encompassing 7 2/3 innings.

“The best part about it is that it doesn't really matter who's in the game – we have that same amount of trust with everyone,” freshman catcher Daniel Susac said. “It's kind of a next-man-up mentality. ... You see it every week. There’s somebody new that steps up.”