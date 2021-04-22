Emerging bullpen depth could help No. 13 Arizona Wildcats make a deep run in 2021

Before the 2021 baseball season began, Arizona coach Jay Johnson suggested that pitching would be the Wildcats’ biggest strength.
Halfway through the Pac-12 portion of the schedule, it’s a difficult argument to make. Not because the pitching has been bad but because the UA’s offense has been elite. No. 13 Arizona (24-11, 9-6) ranks in the top five nationally in batting average, on-base percentage and runs per game.
But at least one aspect of the Wildcats’ pitching staff has emerged as a strength. Their bullpen depth has helped them win four consecutive conference series and post an 8-4 record in April.
“We have a lot of different styles of pitchers that have different strengths that complement each other well,” said Johnson, whose teams faces USC in a three-game set starting Friday at Hi Corbett Field.
“I have faith in all of those guys, and I think our depth makes us a unique pitching staff. And if they continue to improve, that's really good for the outlook of our team.”
Arizona’s bullpen has a 3.29 ERA in April. UA relievers have stranded 65.5% of inherited runners this month. For the season, the bullpen has struck out 10.27 batters per nine innings.
Arizona has endured minor injuries to top relievers Vince Vannelle and Preston Price. Different pitchers have emerged at different times to deliver key performances.
The latest example came in an 11-4 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night. Four relievers — Randy Abshier, Dawson Netz, Gil Luna and George Arias Jr. — combined to allow zero earned runs 8 2/3 innings.
“Going into the year, we all knew that we had really good stuff,” said veteran right-hander Quinn Flanagan, who has been one of the bullpen’s steadiest performers. “It was just a matter of when we were gonna step up and when some of these guys were gonna get in the game.”
For some, the work has been steady. When healthy, Vannelle (2-3, 2.29 ERA, five saves) and Price (1-1, 2.55, three) have been called upon in high-leverage situations, and they generally have produced.
For others, the season has been an exercise in patience. Abshier went more than three weeks between appearances before hurling 3 2/3 scoreless frames against Arizona State on April 6. Luna made one appearance in late February and didn’t pitch again until April 11. He has not allowed an earned run in three outings this month, encompassing 7 2/3 innings.
“The best part about it is that it doesn't really matter who's in the game – we have that same amount of trust with everyone,” freshman catcher Daniel Susac said. “It's kind of a next-man-up mentality. ... You see it every week. There’s somebody new that steps up.”
Right-handers Flanagan, Ntez and Austin Smith each has lowered his ERA by more than two runs since the calendar flipped to April. Those three, plus righty Chandler Murphy, are candidates to fill the No. 3 spot in the starting rotation, which remains open for the finale of the USC series.
That Arizona has that many options speaks to the depth Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie have built over the past two seasons.
“There's a few guys that have emerged throughout the season that maybe you didn't hear from for a week or two that are a really important part of our team,” Johnson said. “And then you hear from them.”
Price not yet right?
Price was held out of last weekend’s series at Washington State after experiencing arm soreness. Johnson didn’t have an update when he addressed the media Thursday afternoon. He hoped to learn more during Arizona’s practice later in the day.
“We'll get him in when he's ready, and we'll hold him out as long as we need to,” Johnson said. “We'll just call it a day-to-day, week-to-week thing, and I don't know if it's more of a day-to-day or week-to-week thing.”
Price arguably has bene the Wildcats’ most valuable player. The fifth-year senior has struck out 32 batters in 17 2/3 innings.
The best offense ...
Furthering a multiyear trend, Arizona continues to pace the Pac-12 in multiple offensive categories. The Wildcats lead the league in runs, hits, doubles, triples, total bases, walks, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Arizona boasts the conference’s top four run producers. Freshman Jacob Berry leads the Pac-12 with 40 RBIs. Outfielder Ryan Holgate is next with 38. Susac has 36. First baseman Branden Boissiere has 33.
“At any time, our offense can really explode,” said Susac, who has raised his average from .242 to .320 over the past month. “I think the biggest part about that is unselfish at-bats ... not taking at-bats for yourself but taking them for the team.”
Arizona also leads the Pac-12 and ranks 11th nationally in getting hit by pitches. Center fielder Donta’ Williams has reached base 15 times via HBP, tied for fifth most in the country.
Inside pitch
- Arizona last faced USC (18-13, 6-6) in May 2019. The Trojans have changed coaches since. They are 28-18 under Jason Gill, who spent the previous 11 seasons as the head coach at Loyola Marymount.
- The Wildcats rank last in the Pac-12 in fielding percentage (.965) and have committed the most errors (46). They also have allowed the fewest stolen bases (10) and have thrown out runners at a league-best 44.4% clip. Susac has thrown out 6 of 13 runners attempting to steal (46.2%).
- The NCAA plans to allow up to 50% capacity for its postseason baseball and softball tournaments, according to reports. The UA has an excellent chance of hosting in both sports. Capacity at Hi Corbett Field would climb from 1,600 to about 4,750.
- Arizona announced two starters for the USC series: RHP Chase Silseth (5-1, 5.69) and LHP Garrett Irvin (3-1, 3.76). Sunday’s starter is TBA. USC’s scheduled starters are LHP Isaac Esqueda (4-1, 1.99), RHP Chandler Champlain (2-3, 5.75) and LHP Alex Cornwell (4-3, 5.10). Esqueda’s ERA ranks atop the Pac-12.
