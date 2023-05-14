In a game with 41 runs, 40 hits and 10 home runs, it was a strikeout that finally ended it.

The Arizona baseball team held off No. 5-ranked Stanford 21-20 in 10 innings Sunday to avoid a sweep and improve its chances of qualifying for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Chris Barraza struck out Carter Graham with a runner on third to end the game. Tommy Troy had just tripled in two runs to cut the deficit to one with two outs.

Host Stanford (34-14, 20-7 Pac-12) had erased an 18-11 deficit by scoring four times in the eighth and three more in the ninth. In the top of the 10th, Emilio Corona hit a three-run homer to put UA (27-22, 10-17) up 21-18.

The Wildcats posted big numbers all over their lineup:

Chase Davis was 4 for 5 with three runs, six RBIs, a homer and a triple.

Corona was 3 for 7 with three runs, four RBIs and the go-ahead homer.

Kiko Romero was 2 for 6 with two runs, six RBIs and a homer.

Mason White was 5 for 7 with two runs, four RBIs and a home run.

Nik McClaughry was 3 for 4 and score five times.

For Stanford, Alberto Rios hit three homers and was 5 for 6 with nine RBIs.

Barraza (4-2), the fifth UA pitcher, allowed three runs but earned the win.

Arizona visits UC Irvine (32-16) at 6 p.m. Monday. The Wildcats then host USC (31-20-1, 16-11) from Thursday through Saturday to wrap up Pac-12 regular-season play.

The Wildcats entered the day in 10th place in the Pac-12 standings. They must finish in the top nine to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale.