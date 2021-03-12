Error-prone Arizona Wildcats fall to Wichita State, snapping win streak at 10 games

Starting pitcher Chandler Murphy fielded Andrew Stewart’s bunt near the third-base line. Chandler threw to first, where Kato was covering. The throw took Kato into the path of Stewart, who knocked the ball out of his glove. Kato was charged with his second error of the inning. He had only one entering Friday.

With a run in and Shockers on second and third, Jack Sigrist hit a fly ball to shallow right field. Ryan Holgate dropped it for error No. 3, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Wichita State (7-4) had issues of its own in the field. A lost fly ball in left field jumpstarted Arizona’s four-run second inning. In the bottom of the fourth, with the Shockers up 8-7, Daniel Susac hit what appeared to be an inning-ending fly ball to shallow right. But Cooper Elliot couldn’t handle it. The two-base error plated two runs and put Arizona ahead 9-8.

The Wildcats’ defense let them down again in the seventh. With a runner on third and two outs, David VanVooren hit a grounder to shortstop. Jacob Blas threw low to first baseman Branden Boissiere, who couldn’t make the scoop. Blas’ error scored the tying run.

“I feel like it wasn't on him, it was on me,” Boissiere said. “I’m really good at picking balls, and I felt like I should have had that one.”