Former Arizona pitching coach and associated head coach Dave Lawn will become an assistant at TCU.

The news was first reported by college baseball insider Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com on Monday. Lawn also tweeted a frog emoji following the news.

Lawn was dismissed as the Wildcats' pitching coach in June after two consecutive seasons of inconsistency from his group. He was replaced by former Arizona Diamondback Kevin Vance, who came over from his stint coaching Boston College.

After joining Arizona's staff under Jay Johnson's direction Lawn coached the UA for eight seasons. In his first season in 2016, Arizona's pitching had a 3.18 team ERA, the Wildcats' lowest total since 1976. In 2019, Arizona posted a 6.21 ERA, and Johnson moved Lawn to a defensive coordinator position.

Following Johnson's departure to LSU in 2021, Lawn remained on staff as the interim head coach, before returning to his pitching coach post once the Wildcats hired Chip Hale.