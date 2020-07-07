Ex-Arizona star Bobby Dalbec, top prospect for Red Sox, tests positive for COVID-19

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Bobby Dalbec, a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft, had not been participating in Boston’s training sessions at Fenway Park. Manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Dalbec’s diagnosis to reporters Tuesday.

Dalbec, who just turned 25, has hit 79 home runs in 383 minor-league games, including 59 the past two seasons. The third baseman has slashed .261/.362/.505. He is one of 10 former Wildcats to have made the 60-man player pools for MLB clubs as the sports targets July 23 for its delayed opening day.

Dalbec excelled as a two-way player at Arizona. As a hitter, he smashed 24 home runs in three seasons with a slash line of .282/.374/.468. As a pitcher, Dalbec posted 17 wins, 14 saves and a 2.73 ERA. He helped the Wildcats to a runner-up finish in the 2016 College World Series.