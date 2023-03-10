Justin Wylie believes he has what it takes to be a big-league ballplayer. That no MLB organization views him the same way — at least not yet — is a source of frustration.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn't frustrated,” the former Arizona Wildcats infielder/outfielder said. “(But) God has a plan for everyone. He has a route for everyone.”

If Wylie weren’t on his current path, he might not be in Phoenix right now, preparing to play for Great Britain against the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Wylie isn’t from Great Britain. But his mother, Cheryl, was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago. That makes him eligible to play for Great Britain in the WBC.

Wylie learned that from Todd Isaacs, who’s from the Bahamas and was Wylie’s teammate with the New Jersey Jackals of the Independent Frontier League the past two seasons. The two first talked about it in 2021, but Wylie didn’t follow up. It came up again last summer, and this time Wylie acted.

He emailed Great Britain’s manager, Drew Spencer. Great Britain’s bench coach, Brad Marcelino, used to coach at the University of San Diego, so he knew Wylie from his days at San Diego State. (Wylie transferred to Arizona in 2018 and spent the ’19 season with the Wildcats.)

It all came together in about a month’s time, and before Wylie knew it, he was off to Regensburg, Germany, to play for Great Britain in the WBC qualifying tournament. Great Britain swept France, Germany and Spain to land a spot in the WBC. Wylie started at third base, batted cleanup and went 5 for 13 with a home run and four RBIs.

Wylie proved he could hit at Arizona, ascending from role player to starter and batting .342 with 37 RBIs in 123 at-bats. He wasn’t drafted, however, and has been playing Independent ball ever since. Last season with the Jackals, Wiley slashed .306/.398/.564 with 20 home runs in 337 at-bats.

He views the WBC as an opportunity on multiple levels. One of two former UA players participating in the event — left-hander Rio Gomez, who’s playing for Colombia, is the other — Wylie will have 25-30 family members on hand. Wylie prepped at Hamilton High School in Chandler, and his parents live in the Phoenix area.

Wylie discussed the WBC, his career and other topics with the Star this week. The conversation has been lightly edited.

How are you approaching the World Baseball Classic?

A: “First and foremost, I want the team to win; I'm gonna do whatever it takes for the team to win. But I also understand the magnitude that comes with my individual performance. So I'm really just wanting to show out, do my best, perform my best, and hopefully something comes about that furthers my career as well.”

What do you think about the prospect of facing major-league pitchers?

A: “I'm so excited about it. I was telling some other people, it's really good that they have the assignments, the teams, the pool that you're going to be in back in October, because we're able to prepare ourselves mentally. Obviously, we're facing Team USA ... and a lot of big-league talent is going to be on that team. So I got all my fanboy tendencies out of the way back in October.

“I understand that I have to compete against these guys. A lot of them are going to be in the Hall of Fame someday. I have a great amount of respect for them and what they've done for the game. But at the same time, I'm going to compete and put my best foot forward, be present in the moment, so my natural ability comes out in front of the world.”

You’ve put up some prolific power numbers for the Jackals. Where have you grown the most as a hitter during your time as a professional baseball player?

A: “I've definitely evolved as a hitter and as a baseball player in general. Back in 2020, when pretty much the world stopped and baseball wasn't really a thing, I sat down, looked myself in the mirror and was like, ‘All right, how am I going to further my career?’ I don’t run a 6.3 60. I have good hands, and I've always been on the stronger side of my team. So I was pretty much saying, ‘OK, let's learn how to drive the ball in the air consistently.’ That's where you see the spark in power numbers.

“I really feel like I've learned who I am, what pitches I can do damage with; I've learned my body, how it moves.”

Did you do that on your own? Did you have help?

A: “I did work out at PUSH Performance here in Tempe. But as for my evolving as a player, I would say it has been all on my own. I've done a lot of research on hitting. I've done a lot of video breakdown of my swing and other professional baseball players’ swings.”

How do you view your experience in Independent baseball?

A: “It's a blessing in disguise. I'm grateful for all the places that I've been. The amount of time that it’s taken me to learn who I am as a player is also very valuable.

“The numbers speak for themselves. It's just a matter of time for me to continue to perform in order to get to where I want to be at the end.”

You’re 26 years old, still young. How long are you going to pursue baseball? As long as someone will have you, basically?

A: “I've been on an upward trajectory. I've always told myself, as long as I can perform and my body, God willing, is able to perform at the level that I'm able to play ... you only have one opportunity in this game. Everyone's time is ending eventually. So I want to exhaust all efforts to get to the big leagues.

“I feel like I'm a big-league-caliber player. Once that wraps up ... I have my master’s in journalism. Then I'd be willing to turn the page and open a new chapter.”