Ex-Wildcat Tylor Megill to make big-league debut Wednesday night with Mets

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Tylor Megill will make his big-league debut Wednesday night when the Mets take on the Braves. Manager Luis Rojas made the announcement late Tuesday night. The Mets have been besieged by injuries all season — and have been especially hurt on the pitching front.

Megill will replace Joey Lucchesi, who is out for the year with an elbow injury. Fellow starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to pitch this season because of various ailments, and Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game with hip soreness.

When Megill makes his debut, he'll become the sixth ex-Wildcat currently on an active roster, joining Padres closer Mark Melancon, Dodgers utility man Andy Burns, Rangers designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman and Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Ex-Wildcats Robert Refsnyder (Twins) and Daniel Ponce de Leon (Cardinals) are on injured lists, and pitchers Preston Guilmet (Marlins) and Kevin Ginkel (Diamondbacks) and infielder Scott Kingery (Phillies) were recently sent down.