Ex-Wildcat Tylor Megill to make big-league debut Wednesday night with Mets
editor's pick top story

  • Updated

Tylor Megill

 Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Tylor Megill will make his big-league debut Wednesday night when the Mets take on the Braves. Manager Luis Rojas made the announcement late Tuesday night. The Mets have been besieged by injuries all season — and have been especially hurt on the pitching front.

Megill will replace Joey Lucchesi, who is out for the year with an elbow injury. Fellow starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to pitch this season because of various ailments, and Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game with hip soreness. 

When Megill makes his debut, he'll become the sixth ex-Wildcat currently on an active roster, joining Padres closer Mark Melancon, Dodgers utility man Andy Burns, Rangers designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman and Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Ex-Wildcats Robert Refsnyder (Twins) and Daniel Ponce de Leon (Cardinals) are on injured lists, and pitchers Preston Guilmet (Marlins) and Kevin Ginkel (Diamondbacks) and infielder Scott Kingery (Phillies) were recently sent down.

A Loyola Marymount transfer, Megill pitched at the UA from 2017-18, going 3-6 with an era over 5.00 in 41 outings — just four of them starts. He also had nine saves. The Mets made the 6-foot-7-inch Megill their eighth-round pick in the 2018 draft. He is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA so far this season in the minors.

Megill is the second member of his immediate family to make the big leagues this season. His older brother, Trevor, made his major-league debut April 26 with the Cubs.

