Ex-Wildcat Tylor Megill to make big-league debut Wednesday night with Mets

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Tylor Megill will make his big-league debut Wednesday night when the Mets take on the Braves. Manager Luis Rojas made the announcement late Tuesday night. The Mets have been besieged by injuries all season — and have been especially hurt on the pitching front.
Megill will replace Joey Lucchesi, who is out for the year with an elbow injury. Fellow starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to pitch this season because of various ailments, and Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game with hip soreness.
When Megill makes his debut, he'll become the sixth ex-Wildcat currently on an active roster, joining Padres closer Mark Melancon, Dodgers utility man Andy Burns, Rangers designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman and Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Ex-Wildcats Robert Refsnyder (Twins) and Daniel Ponce de Leon (Cardinals) are on injured lists, and pitchers Preston Guilmet (Marlins) and Kevin Ginkel (Diamondbacks) and infielder Scott Kingery (Phillies) were recently sent down.
A Loyola Marymount transfer, Megill pitched at the UA from 2017-18, going 3-6 with an era over 5.00 in 41 outings — just four of them starts. He also had nine saves. The Mets made the 6-foot-7-inch Megill their eighth-round pick in the 2018 draft. He is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA so far this season in the minors.
Megill is the second member of his immediate family to make the big leagues this season. His older brother, Trevor, made his major-league debut April 26 with the Cubs.
Tylor Megill is the 29th Wildcat to make his big-league debut since 2009. Here's the list.
Ryan Perry
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Trevor Crowe
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Mark Melancon
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Daniel Schlereth
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Brad Mills
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Jason Donald
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Brown
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Sept. 12, 2017
Team: Texas Rangers
Scott Kingery
Scott Kingery
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: March 30, 2018
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Johnny Field
Name: Johnny Field
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 14, 2018
Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Kevin Newman
Kevin Newman
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: Aug. 16, 2018
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Brandon Dixon
Brandon Dixon
Position: Infielder/outfielder
Big-league debut: May 22, 2018
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Position: Starting pitcher
Big-league debut: July 23, 2018
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Kevin Ginkel
Kevin Ginkel
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 5, 2019
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Seth Mejias-Brean
Seth Mejias-Brean
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: Sept. 4, 2019
Team: San Diego Padres
Bobby Dalbec
Bobby Dalbec
Position: Third base/first base/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Aug. 30, 2020
Team: Boston Red Sox
Jared Oliva
Jared Oliva
Position: Outfield
Big-league debut: Sept. 21, 2020
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Tylor Megill
Tylor Megill
Position: Starting pitcher
Big-league debut: June 23, 2021
Team: New York Mets